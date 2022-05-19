The two attacked after the evening of the Olimpico with the announcement of the baby boy arriving. The reply: “He only despises those who cannot afford it.” The announcement of Immobile, dad for the fourth time, is more sober, with a sweet video on Instagram

Twenty-four hours after the rent of the Olympic stadium to reveal the sex of the child (there are those who speak of 60 thousand euros of expenditure, a figure not confirmed), the influencer Chiara Nasti and the Lazio footballer, Mattia Zaccagni, continue to make discuss. She has become a trend topic in Italy on all social networks. A boom.

The reason? The arrival of the baby (it will be a boy) announced with a penalty kick under the North curve in the presence of President Lotito, according to many it was announced in a “tamarro”, “peasant” and “excessive” way, just to do some example. Some asked the couple why it was “limited only to the Olimpico, the Bernabeu was not available?” See also Skater Kolyada will miss the Olympic Games

And who underlined how “in this historical moment such a thing is inappropriate”. If Zaccagni remained silent, his girlfriend did not digest the criticisms. And she responded in kind, saying that she only despises “those who cannot afford the same”. Open heaven: thousands of other criticisms between Instagram and Twitter and controversy that has also reached Spain and France.

motionless poker – More sober the announcement of Ciro Immobile and Jessica Melena who, on Instagram, with a very sweet video made it known that they were waiting again. After Michela, Giorgia and Mattia the fourth child is on the way and also to them, yesterday at the Olimpico, Lazio, as it did to Zaccagni and partner, gave a small shirt with the words “Immobile jr”.

