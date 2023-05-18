According to the report of the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) of Mexico, this Wednesday, May 17, the monitoring systems detected two explosions in the volcano popocatepetlone of them was classified as minor and the other as moderate.

For its part, the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported that there were 748 minutes of earthquakes in the areacharacteristic movements of a volcano due to the passage of magma several kilometers deep.

“At the time of this report, although there is partial visibility towards the volcano due to the meteorological conditions in the area, a constant emission of water vapor, volcanic gases and slight amounts of ash has been observed in a Northeast (NE) direction”, mentions the authorities report.

The explosions in this volcano located in the territorial limits of the State of Mexico, Morelos and Puebla have occurred since last May 10, however, the activity level remains yellow phase two.

How is the activity in the Nevado del Ruiz?

The seismic activity associated with rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice presented a decrease in the number of earthquakes and in the seismic energy released compared to the previous day.

“Additionally, seismicity continues to be located in the southwestern sector of the volcanic edifice, at a distance between 3 and 4 km from the Arenas crater, with depths that ranged between 3 and 4 km,” reported the SGC.

The Colombian Geological Service made a call not to let down your guard and stay alert.

