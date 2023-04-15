During a press conference, the Ecuadorian Defense Minister, Luis Lara, ruled out the free carrying of firearms for the civilian population. The official’s statements come after the president, Guillermo Lasso, announced changes to the decree as a measure to combat the serious security situation in the country.

“There has been much speculation about the free carrying of weapons throughout the national territory, which is not contemplated in the law or in the executive decree or in the ministerial agreement that has been signed and signed today,” Lara said. to the Ecuadorian media.

Along the same lines, the minister pointed out that the carrying of weapons by the civilian population will continue to be subject to the strict controls and requirements that previously existed.

Among which are: being over 25 years of age, presenting a written petition stating the need to carry a weapon, a certificate of not having a criminal record, complaints or legal proceedings for family violence, among others.

The Minister of Defense stated: “for the peace of mind of Ecuadorians, it is a regulated carrying or possession of firearms, with strict requirements, so that their use allows defending life without compromising the safety of others.”

2/5 – Ministry of National Defense of Ecuador (@DefensaEc) April 14, 2023



On the other hand, the requirements to present both toxicological and psychological certificates will remain in force. In addition, it will continue to be necessary to have an accreditation that demonstrates the knowledge to use a firearm.

“For the tranquility of Ecuadorians, I confirm that it is a regulated carrying and possession of firearms, with strict requirements, so that their use allows defending the lives and families of those who meet those requirements, without compromising the safety of the others”, declared Lara, seeking to clarify the confusion caused by Lasso’s statements at the beginning of April.

Lasso’s controversial ad

During a public television broadcast, the Ecuadorian president announced that his government had modified the legislation concerning the civilian carrying of weapons. Justifying his decision due to the growing wave of insecurity facing the South American country.

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, on March 27, 2023. © Karen Toro / Reuters

“We have modified the decree that allows the possession and carrying of weapons. That is, in general terms (…) the possession and carrying of firearms for civilian use for personal defense is authorized, in accordance with the requirements established in the law and regulations,” Lasso said in the April 2 statement.

The most striking modification that the decree imposes is the facilitation to start the procedures to have weapons at the national level. Before said document, licenses were subject to the jurisdiction of the provinces. Now, the licenses can be issued throughout the territory, although only in centers authorized by the Ministry of the Interior.

With Reuters and EFE