Ecuador, machine guns and machetes on live TV: there is a risk of civil war

In Ecuador the situation risks worsening. President Noboa, who had been in office for less than two months, later came out of the closet to the incursion of an armed group on live TV: “We are in conflict, the army intervenes“. Some armed men with their faces covered by balaclavas broke into a studio on live TV public channel in the port city of Guayaquilan area long devastated by violence and drugs. Men have took several journalists hostage and technicians. “Don't shoot, please don't shoot,” a woman shouted as shots rang out and the attackers, armed with rifles, grenades and machetes, forced terrified people on the ground.

There National Policein a short statement, said that all its units in Quito and Guayaquil “were alerted after this criminal act and they are already at the site of the attack”. After the raid, the live television continued. The men with the rifles drawn on the journalists present. Then the lights went out in the studio. In Ecuador it was proclaimed state of emergency for 60 days throughout the territory and provides for the curfew from 11pm to 5am.

