Ecuador has already recovered the points it lost due to Byron Castillo: it beat Uruguay

Uruguay let the advantage slip away in Quito and fell 2-1 this Tuesday against

Ecuador for the second date of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Agustín Canobbio opened the scoring in the 38th minute for the visit to the Rodrigo Paz Stadium, in Quito. But the Tricolor came back thanks to a double from central defender Félix Torres (45+5, 61) in plays that were born from corner kicks.

The team led by the Spanish Félix Sánchez came into the duel with a negative balance of 3 points due to the sanction imposed by the TAS as a result of the improper inclusion of the player Byron Castillo in the last round and with the victory it reaches zero points.

La Celeste, for its part, was left with 3 points, which it obtained against Chile on the first date. The team led by Marcelo Bielsa will be Colombia’s next rival, on October 12 in Barranquilla.

With AFP

