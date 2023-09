How did you feel about the content of this article?

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López during a presentation in Colombia in May | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The Defense Minister of the Venezuelan regime, Vladimir Padrino López, asked this Tuesday (12) that the international community begin to reject the sanctions imposed largely by the United States and European Union (EU) countries on Venezuela.

Padrino López classified the sanctions imposed on the South American country as “barbaric” and stated that they represent a form of “interference, arrogance and imperial supremacism”.

International sanctions have been imposed on the Venezuelan regime since Nicolás Maduro decided to perpetrate his power in the country, persecuting opponents and silencing demonstrations against the Chavista dictatorship. Currently, Caracas states that such sanctions imposed on the regime have seriously harmed “Venezuela’s economy and the well-being of its people.”

According to the Venezuelan Anti-Blocking Observatory, more than US$22 billion of Venezuelan assets are blocked in the international financial system due to international sanctions.

Padrino López stated that the sanctions are, in fact, a “violation of the fundamental rights of the Venezuelan people” and that they are a way for other countries to try to “take possession of Venezuela’s resources”.

He emphasized the need for the world to come together in a “new global paradigm based on respect, complementarity and solidarity”, and called for a complete end to all sanctions imposed against Venezuela.

Members of the Venezuelan Army also recently spoke out on the issue, classifying the support of some countries for sanctions as “abnormal”. They stated that, with this, the world wants to encourage “civil disobedience and division in the military institution” in Venezuela.

The dictator Maduro has also emphasized in recent weeks the need for there to be an “international consensus around the repudiation of sanctions and the demand for their lifting”.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, proposed to his American counterpart, Joe Biden, that United States sanctions against Venezuela be lifted as negotiations for elections in the country in 2024 progress, but the Maduro dictatorship has sabotaged the process with persecution and disqualification of opponents and maneuvers to make the National Electoral Council (CNE) more subservient to Chavismo. (With EFE Agency)