Former Ecuadorian police officer Germán Cáceres, accused of having murdered his wife on September 11 inside a barracks near Quito, confessed to the femicide, but did not speak of accomplices or accessories after the fact in this case that became emblematic of violence against women in Ecuador.

This was revealed this Thursday by the lawyer for the victim’s family, Jesús López, who attended the hearing in a prison in the port city of Guayaquil, where the former agent gave his version and accepted having murdered his wife, María Belén Bernal. “He has confirmed that he took his life,” López told reporters on the outskirts of the prison where Cáceres was held on January 3, after he was expelled from Colombia where he was a fugitive and was wanted by Interpol.

López said that he will wait for the tax investigation to finish next Sunday and that then he will reveal other matters related to the case, since he said he presumed that the ex-police officer “misrepresented the truth” in full in the version provided this Thursday.

He claims to have acted alone

According to the lawyer, the confessed murderer He has declared that he killed his wife when she went to see him at the Police School where he worked as an instructor and that, after the crime, he buried her in a wild area of ​​scrub on a hill near the barracks. “According to what he has referred to, nobody helped him,” said López, who insisted on his suspicions that the prisoner has not been truthful in aspects that he preferred not to anticipate until the fiscal investigation is finished.

Cáceres was arrested on December 30 in the Colombian department of La Guajira and expelled on January 3 to his country in the custody of Interpol agents aboard a Colombian Police plane. After arriving in Quito, Cáceres was transferred to the maximum security prison known as “La Roca”, in the city of Guayaquil, capital of the coastal province of Guayas.

I was hiding in Colombia

The former police officer is the main suspect in the femicide of his wife, María Belén Bernal, who was declared missing on September 11 when she went to visit her husband at the Police School, located north of Quito. Ten days later, Bernal’s body was found on a nearby hill, buried in a bush area and, according to forensic examinations, with signs of strangulation.

the prisoner he had fled Ecuador and had an Interpol “red diffusion” warrant for location and capture. Bernal’s femicide has outraged Ecuadorian society, especially since it occurred inside a police facility, which has led the victim’s mother, Elizabeth Otavalo, to describe it as a “State crime”.

After Cáceres’ first statements about his arrest, the Prosecutor’s Office has announced that will request the release of the cadet who is in provisional prison as an alleged accomplice in the femicide of lawyer Bernal.



EFE.

