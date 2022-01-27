Friday, January 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ecuador draws with Brazil in a game full of controversy

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Ecuador vs. Brazil

Ecuador vs. Brazil.

Colombian referee Wïlmar Roldán had many challenges.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.
See also  What does it mean that Chavismo lost in the state of Chávez?

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ecuador #draws #Brazil #game #full #controversy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Brazil survives the madness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.