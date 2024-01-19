Ecuador | Argentina deported the family of a wanted drug lord

The family was found in a wealthy residential area in the province of Cordoba.

Argentina has expelled a drug lord fleeing from power by Adolfo Macias family to Ecuador. Macias is also known as Fito. Macias escaped from a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, this month after the country's prisons fell into chaos and inmates took over the prisons.

Argentina's minister responsible for security Patricia Bullrich said Friday that Macias' family was found in a wealthy residential area in Cordoba province.

The body representing the provincial authorities stated that the family's temporary residence permit was canceled and they were deported from the country.