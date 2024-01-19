Saturday, January 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ecuador | Argentina deported the family of a wanted drug lord

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ecuador | Argentina deported the family of a wanted drug lord

The family was found in a wealthy residential area in the province of Cordoba.

Argentina has expelled a drug lord fleeing from power by Adolfo Macias family to Ecuador. Macias is also known as Fito. Macias escaped from a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, this month after the country's prisons fell into chaos and inmates took over the prisons.

Argentina's minister responsible for security Patricia Bullrich said Friday that Macias' family was found in a wealthy residential area in Cordoba province.

The body representing the provincial authorities stated that the family's temporary residence permit was canceled and they were deported from the country.

#Ecuador #Argentina #deported #family #wanted #drug #lord

See also  From now on you can drive a lot further with your Porsche Taycan
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mexico closes the presidential pre-campaign phase with Sheinbaum leading the polls

Mexico closes the presidential pre-campaign phase with Sheinbaum leading the polls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result