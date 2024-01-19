Macías Villamar's wife and 3 children, Fito, were sent to the country; there is no information on the location of the drug trafficker

The Argentine Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, announced this Friday (January 19, 2024) the deportation of Mariela Peñarieta, wife of Macías Villamar, the most dangerous criminal in Ecuador, and her 3 children. The minister added that the country is “hostile territory for drug traffickers”.

The relatives of the drug trafficker, known as Fito, were in a condominium in the province of Córdoba, around 700 km from the capital Buenos Aires. The plane carrying the family members landed in Ecuador this Friday (19 January).

During the press conference, Bullrich was asked about the possibility of Fito being on Argentine soil, which was soon denied.

“It is not so easy for a person with these characteristics to cross from Ecuador to Argentina, and from the little information we have from the Ecuadorian government, they consider that he would be in the Ecuadorian jungle”said the minister.

On January 7, Ecuador's Public Ministry announced that Macías Villamar was not found in prison. The faction leader “Los Choneros” remains at large. His escape triggered an escalation of violence in the country, which is in “state of internal conflict” since January 9th.