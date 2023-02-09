IIn Germany, more champagne bottles filled with liquid ecstasy have been seized. It was “an average number in the single digits,” said the spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office in Weiden in der Oberpfalz on Thursday. He did not want to name the exact number or where the bottles were secured, citing ongoing investigations. The bottles are 3 liter Moët & Chandon bottles. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the bottles with the liquid drug represent a “considerable value”.

About a year ago, on the night of February 13, 2022, a 52-year-old man died in Weiden in der Oberpfalz as a result of poisoning after accidentally drinking the liquid drug from just such a three-liter bottle. He and seven other guests drank the liquid in a bar, all suffered symptoms of poisoning and had to be hospitalized. Laboratory tests had found high concentrations of the synthetic substance MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstasy, in the bottle.

Since then, the public prosecutor’s office in Weiden has been investigating on suspicion of negligent homicide. The number of bottles seized so far relates to the period since the investigation began in February 2022. After opening the bottles, the look and smell of the liquid were noticeable.

It cannot be ruled out that more bottles of liquid MDMA are in circulation, the spokesman said. According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, “organized perpetrator structures” often choose “unconventional” methods to smuggle drugs. It is not uncommon for beverage bottles to be used for liquid amphetamine base. At the “destination,” the liquid narcotics would be converted into consumable amphetamine powder.