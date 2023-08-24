Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) affirmed its position calling for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Niger, warning at the same time of the consequences of possible military intervention in this country.

This came during a consultative meeting that brought together a specialized committee in Parliament with the Chairman of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Aliu Toray, in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, during which they discussed developments in the situation in Niger.

A member of the Nigerian delegation to the ECOWAS parliament, Ali Ndume, said, in a media statement, that “the ECOWAS parliament is still sticking to its position on how to manage the coup crisis against the elected president in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, which has not changed.”

Ndume added that “military intervention in Niger could lead to serious consequences,” stressing that “there is no alternative to a diplomatic solution.”

It is noteworthy that the “ECOWAS” group had announced, on Monday, its rejection of the military council’s plan in Niger to continue the authority of the transitional government in the country for a period of 3 years, after the coup against the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

And ECOWAS announced last Friday, at the conclusion of the meetings of its army leaders in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, that an agreement had been reached on a plan and date for possible military intervention in Niger, adding that it would not enter into an avoidable war.

In a related context, Algeria sent yesterday its Foreign Minister Ahmed Ataf on a tour to Nigeria, Benin and Ghana, to help find a way out of the crisis in Niger.

And the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Assigned by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Ataf started Wednesday working visits to Nigeria, Benin and Ghana, where he will hold, with his counterparts from these member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), consultations on the crisis in Niger and ways to deal with it.”

She explained, “The goal is to contribute to reaching a political solution that spares this country and the region as a whole the repercussions of any possible escalation.”

Yesterday, the African Union suspended Niger’s membership in all its activities, but it expressed reservations about any possible military intervention. The Peace and Security Council of the African Union decided to immediately suspend Niger’s participation in all activities of the African Union, its organs and institutions until the restoration of constitutional order.

On July 26, the presidency of Niger confirmed that members of the presidential guard had detained President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace, while the coup leader, Abd al-Rahman Tiani, announced the dismissal of the president and the closure of borders, stressing that he would head the transitional military council in the country.