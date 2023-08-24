Abdullah Abu Deif (Washington, Cairo)

While the Republican candidates for the US presidency are entering the first debate for the 2024 primaries, it is expected that they will be outperformed by former President Donald Trump, who decided not to participate, claiming that opinion polls confirm his lead in the race by a large margin over the rest of his competitors.

Five months before the start of the primaries to select the Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential elections, support for Trump is growing, but many criminal cases overshadow his attempt to return to the White House.

Yesterday, Trump announced that he would surrender himself to Fulton County Prison in Atlanta, Georgia, where the judiciary charged him and 18 other people with committing a number of crimes seeking to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Candidates were told before the debate that they must pledge to “respect the will of the voters in the primaries” and support the final candidate, as two conditions for participation.

According to experts, all candidates tend to support visions and dissertations commensurate with Generation Z, which has become a decisive block in guiding the upcoming vote in 2024, as it now possesses electronic guidance through social media, which is considered the main factor in electoral promotion and propaganda.

Generation Z is the demographic group that follows the millennial generation and precedes the alpha generation, and the most prominent feature of this generation is its extensive use of the Internet from an early age.

In this context, American political analyst Hadeel Aweys said that the participation of Generation Z will have a significant impact on the outcome of the US elections, but at the same time there is no accurate statistic capable of predicting the extent of this influence, nor their clear trends.

Owais added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that this generation will have a greater say during the next elections, as it demands a younger age for the American president or the candidates in general, and does not carry traditional ideas and suits the progressiveness of new ideas for this generation, in addition to that they see the inappropriateness of ideas The Republican Party with their aspirations, for example, which necessitates that the party review its ideas in the coming period.

The American analyst also pointed to the growth of interest in the issue of climate change, which most of its activists have become from Generation Z, which prompted parties to pay great attention to it in electoral programs, especially since temperatures in the United States have reached unprecedented levels, knowing that it is not a heat wave that will go away, but rather a reality. will continue.

She added that the Republican Governor of Florida, De Santes, focuses in his propaganda in presenting the political and economic matters that this generation cares about, which has become a strong bloc and can change the direction of the elections, as he realizes that voters in general and younger voters follow different political and economic trends, and he is also trying to attract different parties. .