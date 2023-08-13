Capitals (Union, Agencies)

A spokesman for the parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced yesterday that the parliament intends to send a committee to Niger to hold a meeting with the coup leaders, amid international concerns about the health of President Mohamed Bazoum and the conditions of his detention.

ECOWAS had postponed an important meeting that was scheduled in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, regarding “advising the leaders of the organization on the best options regarding their decision to activate and deploy its reserve force,” but according to regional military sources, the meeting was postponed for “technical reasons” without disclosing. for a new date.

This comes after ECOWAS ordered the activation of a reserve force, in anticipation of a possible military intervention in Niger.

Yesterday, a source close to the President of Niger, who is being held in his official residence in Niamey, confirmed that he had received a visit from his doctor, indicating that he was fine after meeting him and his wife. The source said, “The President of the Republic received a visit from his doctor on Saturday, and he brought food for him, as well as for his son and wife who are being held with him.”

A number of representatives of organizations and countries expressed their concern about the conditions of detention and the health condition of the ousted president.

Yesterday, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his concern about the deteriorating conditions of Bazoum’s detention. The European Union expressed its “deep concern”.

In the context, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, expressed his concern about reports of the deteriorating living conditions of the President of Niger and his family members.

He renewed the call for the immediate release of Bazoum, members of his family and members of his government, stressing the organization’s support for regional efforts to reach a peaceful settlement of the situation in Niger, restore constitutional order and maintain its security and stability, urging all actors in Niger to give priority to the supreme interest of the people of Niger.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation stressed the importance that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation attaches to maintaining peace, security and stability in Niger and throughout the region.

In another context, a mediation delegation from Nigeria arrived in Niamey to meet with the coup leaders in Niger, in an attempt to calm tensions raised by the possibility of military intervention by ECOWAS.

