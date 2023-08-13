Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expressed his pride that the UAE is a young country racing others in the spirit of youth, expressing his pride in the youth of the Emirates, their ideas and aspirations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said yesterday, through his official account on the “X” platform: “On International Youth Day, we are proud of our youth, their ideas and aspirations.. We are proud that we are a young country that races others with the spirit of youth.. We are proud that the flame of vigor and will is in the hearts of our youth It leads us towards new global horizons.. We are a country that has empowered the youth.. The youth are beautiful in their achievements, projects and development that the world can be proud of.”