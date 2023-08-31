





04:57 Bryanna Gilges, 15, (left), and Yvonne Gonzalez, 17, work to complete an exercise during a ‘Girls Who Code’ class at Adobe Systems in San Jose, USA on June 19, 2014. © Eric Risberg

A study by Unesco and other entities shows that women occupy less than a third of the scientific positions in the world, which is why, at the height of Artificial Generative Intelligence, they issue a warning about the threats to labor equality of gender. France 24 spoke about the issue with Mónica Taher, former director of Technology and Business Innovation in the Government of El Salvador.