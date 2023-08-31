Home page World

From: Stephen Winterbauer

The cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has mathematically determined the five most beautiful men in the world. He explains what is important.

Munich – Beauty is not always in the eye of the beholder. With the help of the rule of the “golden section”, also known as the “golden ratio”, beauty can be determined objectively. The “golden ratio” is basically a specific division ratio in geometry, in which, for example, a distance or another size is divided into two parts in a specific way. This classification then has a very balanced and harmonious effect on the viewer, i.e. “beautiful”. The principle is used in art, photography and architecture, among other things.

Mathematical calculation: Plastic surgeon names the five most beautiful men in the world

A route is divided into a shorter and a longer section, so that the total route divided by the longer route is the same as the longer route divided by the shorter route – namely 1.618 rounded. This is the so-called “golden number”.

In order to be able to use it to evaluate people, a face is segmented and for each segment it is calculated how close the result comes to the “golden number”. The values ​​for the individual parts of the face are summarized and the closer the overall result is to 1.618 percentage, the “more beautiful” the face. At least in theory. In practice, one usually perceives one half of the face as the personal “chocolate side”.

British cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has now put together a top 5 of the most beautiful men in the world based on various face measurements.

5th place among the most beautiful men in the world: soccer star Jude Bellingham

20-year-old Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham comes in fifth on the list. According to the “golden ratio”, his lips and nose are almost perfectly spaced. According to Dr. De Silva a bit off the grid.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham doesn’t just shine on the football pitch. © Cordon Press/Imago

4th place in the most beautiful men in the world: singer Harry Styles

Former One Direction frontman Harry Styles scores a near-perfect chin score of 99.7 percent. The total of 92.3 percent is good for third place.

3rd place in the world’s most beautiful men: actor Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is best known from the “Creed” film series and the Marvel films about “Black Panther”. In 2020 he was from People already voted “Sexiest Man Alive”. Now number three in the ranking of the most beautiful men.

Michael B. Jordan was delighted with the “pretty cool” star honor at the ceremony. © Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/dpa

2nd place for the most beautiful men in the world: actor Chris Hemsworth

In the Marvel films he plays the thunder god Thorhe is on Netflix Taylor Rake in the action series of the same name: Chris Hemsworth. In the list of the most beautiful men, he only has to admit defeat to one.

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. © Bianca De Marchi/AAP/dpa

1st place for the most beautiful men in the world: actor Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page, 34, plays Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix hit series Bridgerton. Above all, his eye position is almost perfect at 99.8 percent.

Regé-Jean Pages as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. His face has an almost perfect symmetry. © Liam Daniel/Netflix

With a total value of 93.65 percent, according to the calculations of the “golden ratio”, he is the most beautiful man in the world.