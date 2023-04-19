Entities such as JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citibank reported higher earnings in the first quarter of 2023. However, their top executives warned that consumers are beginning to fall behind on their credit card and loan payments as they the economy is weakening, although they said that delinquency levels are still modest.
#Economy #USA #big #banks #turn #alerts #delays #loan #payments
United States | Fox will pay nearly $800 million in damages for its voting machine lies
The owner of Fox News and star anchors avoided being on the witness stand in a trial related to conspiracy...
Leave a Reply