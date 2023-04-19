A Northern Irish climber has died while descending from the summit of the world’s 10th highest peak and an Indian climber is missing on the same mountain, climbing officials said on Tuesday.

Noel Hanna, who climbed Mount Everest 10 times, climbed the 8,091-meter Annapurna peak in western Nepal on Monday and died overnight at Camp IV after descending from the peak.

Yubaraj Khatiwada, an official with the Department of Tourism, said the circumstances of Hanna’s death were unclear.

He said an Indian climber, who fell into a crevasse at the bottom of Annapurna, had been missing since Monday.

Two other Indian climbers, who were caught in bad weather while climbing Annapurna, are being rescued, trekking company officials said.

Annapurna peak in western Nepal, first climbed by Maurice Herzog of France in the early 1950s, is considered dangerous due to the risk of frequent avalanches.

At least 365 people have climbed Annapurna and more than 72 have died on the mountain, according to trek officials.

Last week, three Nepalese Sherpa climbers died after being hit by an icy serac on the lower reaches of Mount Everest.

Nepal has eight of the 14 highest mountains in the world. Climbing the peaks of the Himalayas and walking its hills are popular adventure sports, as well as a source of employment and income for the country lying between China and India.