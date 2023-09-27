The US Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, September 26, asking the court to consider forcing the online retailer to sell assets to free up the market.

Amazon was born in a garage in 1994. Today it is worth 1.3 trillion dollars on the stock market and dominates, along with the Chinese Alibaba, global e-commerce. But as your business grows, so does your exposure to public scrutiny.

At the beginning of the monopoly trial just two weeks ago against Google, considered the largest of its kind in the recent history of the United States, a lawsuit filed by the United States competition regulator against Amazon is added.

Google and Amazon are not direct competitors, but they are part of the calls Big Techthose technological multinationals that have taken advantage of the rise of the Internet for years to strengthen their businesses and that are now in the sights of the authorities.

Authorities have persecuted Amazon and other technology giants for years, accusing them of maintaining monopoly power that goes against the laws and, even more so, against consumers.

The US government has repeatedly accused them of cornering its lucrative businesses and restricting access to smaller competitors.

Four years of investigation end in lawsuit

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accused Amazon of frustrating the efforts of sellers on its online marketplace to offer cheaper products on other platforms.

“Amazon forces sellers to use its warehouses and delivery services, inflating costs for consumers and sellers,” the FTC said in its legal action, joined by 17 state prosecutors.

“By preventing competition on price, product selection and quality and preventing its current or future rivals from accessing a critical mass of buyers and sellers, Amazon ensures that no rival can threaten its dominance,” he added.

The lawsuit alleges that in the monthly percentages it charges for each product sold, Amazon has charged many sellers with 50% of what they earn on the platform, which represents damage to both merchants and consumers, who must pay further.

In addition to the Federal Government, the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin are the other plaintiffs .