The markets remain marked by volatility after the announcement by the United States Federal Reserve, which announced an increase in interest rates starting in March this year.

The speech changed. The United States Federal Reserve (FED) left interest rates unchanged, which remain in a range between 0 and 0.25%, although it announced that they will increase from March.

In a sea change from his theory of recent months about inflation as a transitory phenomenon, the president of the institution, Jerome Powell, admitted that he faces a “different expansion” of inflation.

“The (FED) committee is in favor of raising interest rates at the March meeting, assuming conditions are right to do so, but we continue to keep an eye on all risks,” Powell said.

Powell argued that the US labor market is healthy and dynamic, with more supply than unemployment, and that this allows interest rates to be raised without harming employment. The official remains hopeful that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will reduce its intensity in the coming weeks.

Inflation data in the United States is the highest since 1984. © France 24

According to ‘Bloomberg’, economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. expect the central bank to raise its near-zero benchmark by 50 basis points in March. “Chairman Powell’s press conference was much harsher than expected, as he repeatedly appeared to differentiate the next rate hike cycle from the last time the Fed normalized its policy rate to roughly a quarterly pace,” the economists reported. of Nomura in a report to clients.

In the United States, the year-on-year rate of inflation registered 7% in December, two tenths above that of November and became the highest figure recorded since 1982, according to the country’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Fed announced that it will continue to reduce the monthly pace of bond purchases and plans to eliminate it completely in early March. From February it will only buy bonds worth 30,000 million dollars, after a gradual reduction from 120,000 million per month.

Investors are now paying attention to the January inflation data that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish on February 10, as well as the next Fed meeting on March 15 and 16.

with EFE