“There has been no death from Covid in my ward for two months“. To tell Adnkronos Health is Matteo Bassetti, director of the Clinic of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, tornado on the report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) from which it emerges that in Italy the average age of the deceased positive for Covid is 80 years old, but it rises in the case of people vaccinated and with more pathologies than those not vaccinated. “People vaccinated against Covid, but with multiple pathologies and the elderly, once hospitalized do not die of Covid but of other problems related to hospital access for other causes. This is what I see happening in my hospital, where there is a reduction in Covid deaths in the last three months. “” In Liguria there are still high numbers for Covid deaths. It may happen that if you are of a high age, 90-95 years old, and you enter the hospital for other pathologies and, then, you discover that you are positive asymptomatic, even if you have double or triple vaccination against Covid, there is the risk of not making it. . But the cause of death is not the virus. The problem is that these cases end up in the bulletin’s death toll, while it shouldn’t be and this should be reviewed. ”

“I doubt that with the” counting of deaths in the daily Covid report “we will have a reduction in the number of deaths from Covid”, observes the infectious disease specialist. “Those with Covid pneumonia will drop because there will be a depletion of the disease, but I believe that unfortunately with this method of reporting deaths we will hardly see a reduction. With all asymptomatic people with Covid who enter the hospital for other reasons, and who can also to meet a fatal adverse event and the average age proves it, deaths will hardly go down. Either we change the reporting method and we give a ‘role’ to Covid if it contributed to hospitalization and death, or we don’t get out of it ” .