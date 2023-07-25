The owner of Twitter and president of Tesla and SpaceX dethroned the owner of the empire Louis Vuitton and became the richest man in the world again on July 24, just when he relaunched the social network and decided to suppress the blue bird to give life to an “X”.

The eccentric billionaire Elon Musk recovered a throne that has been disputed day by day with the empire of the French tycoon Bernard Arnault: that of the richest man in the world, according to the real-time ranking of ‘Forbes’ magazine‘.

This Monday, July 24, that title went to the owner of Tesla, now X.com, with a fortune valued at more than 240.7 billion dollars. In a single day, his assets totaled some 4.1 billion dollars, according to the publication.

Elon Musk recaptured the title of world’s richest person this week amid a back-and-forth battle with French luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. https://t.co/oTk5P5bCxz — Forbes (@Forbes) July 24, 2023



The 52-year-old billionaire thus regained the job thanks to a rebound in Tesla’s share value, while Arnault’s estate wiped out $4.4 billion due to falling LVMH share value.

The 74-year-old owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. surpassed Musk on this list last December, and Musk has since recaptured the title from time to time, but always for a short period.

This Monday, Musk resumed the position after dethroning Bernard Arnault © France 24

Both millionaires were in the news this Monday. For one, Musk announced the demise of Twitter’s traditional bluebird logo for a black-and-white “X” logo, the first step in turning the company into X.com.

Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault’s family empire signed the agreement to sponsor next year’s Olympic Games in Paris with its main fashion brands, liquors and even one of its jewelry stores, which will design the medals for the event.

The LVMH group will also sponsor athletes and its beauty retailer Sephora will sponsor the Olympic torch relay; the French delegation will also be dressed by one of the company’s “maisons”.

With Reuters and EFE