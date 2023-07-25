Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/24/2023 – 23:45 Share

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro ordered the preventive detention of former Fire Department sergeant Maxwell Simões Correa on suspicion of involvement in the death of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. Correa must be transferred to a federal prison.

The decision of the court of the 4th. The Criminal Court of the Capital informs that the evidence presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rio points to the former firefighter’s connection with the case, before, during and after the murders. In the decision, “it also determined that the prisoner be transferred to a maximum security prison outside the state, since he represents a risk to the investigations”. Until the transfer, determined the Justice, he should stay in the prison of Bangu I.

The evidence indicating Maxwell’s participation was based on the award-winning collaboration of another accused, former Military Police Officer Élcio de Queiroz. The ruling mentions the connection between the former firefighter and Ronnie Lessa, who is also under arrest and is accused of shooting at the car where the victims were. Correa would have participated, the day after the crime, in changing the license plates of the vehicle used in the murder, throwing away the capsules and ammunition used in the crime, as well as arranging for the dismantling of the car.

Correa, according to Élcio, would be responsible for supporting his family financially, as well as paying for his defense expenses. The aim was to avoid a break between them. Maxwell would have participation in a criminal organization, in addition to having assets incompatible with his financial condition.

Transfer

“[…] for all these reasons, a decree, based on the Code of Criminal Procedure, ordered the preventive detention of Maxwell Simões Correa, valid for 20 years for a maximum security federal penal institution, to be appointed by the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), an agency of the Ministry of Justice”, determined the judge.