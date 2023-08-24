Developer Jump Over the Age has released a new trailer for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector and also confirmed that the game will come released on Xbox Series X|S and will be day-one on Game Pass. You can see the new video below.
Sequel to Citizen Sleeper from 2022, Citizen Sleeper 2 is set one year after the events of the first game and the story once again takes place on the edge of a star system in crisis. As the forgetful android Sleeper, once again on the run, players will have to assemble a crew, find a ship and explore the Helion system. Like the first game, Citizen Sleeper draws inspiration from tabletop RPGs and uses a dice-based system.
Citizen Sleeper 2, how does it evolve from the first chapter?
“It’s bigger, more diverse and more challenging than the original, but with the same deep world-building and free-form gameplay,” Jump Over the Age founder Gareth Damian Martin explained in the new gameplay video. “It’s my attempt to capture what’s special about stories like Cowboy Bebop and Firefly, where it’s not about hauling tons of titanium across the galaxy, it’s about getting into trouble with a complex cast of characters. and always run on the razor’s edge”.
First announced during the PC Gaming Show in June, Citizen Sleeper 2 will also be available on PC.
