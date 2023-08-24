Developer Jump Over the Age has released a new trailer for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector and also confirmed that the game will come released on Xbox Series X|S and will be day-one on Game Pass. You can see the new video below.

Sequel to Citizen Sleeper from 2022, Citizen Sleeper 2 is set one year after the events of the first game and the story once again takes place on the edge of a star system in crisis. As the forgetful android Sleeper, once again on the run, players will have to assemble a crew, find a ship and explore the Helion system. Like the first game, Citizen Sleeper draws inspiration from tabletop RPGs and uses a dice-based system.