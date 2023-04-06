US sports compact Clippers beat Lakers in city duel – Oilers win again
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Basketball: Clippers win against Lakers – Bucks and Nuggets sure first
A swatter in the city duel with the Los Angeles Clippers stopped the Los Angeles Lakers’ winning streak in the NBA and put a sensitive damper on the record champions. Due to the 118:125 on Wednesday evening (local time), the team around superstar LeBron James and national team captain Dennis Schröder missed out on a direct playoff spot. The Clippers, on the other hand, like defending champions Golden State Warriors, now have 42 wins and 38 losses and with two games left in the main round, they have a good chance of making the playoffs without the additional games in the play-inn.
It was the Clippers’ eleventh win in a row against the Lakers. With 27 points, Norman Powell was the best pitcher for the winning team, while LeBron James ended up scoring a worthless 33 points with the Lakers. Schröder managed just one goal and two points in just 13 minutes on the pitch.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, have secured home field advantage in the playoffs. The Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 97-93 and are firmly in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets benefited from the Memphis Grizzlies’ 131-138 loss at the New Orleans Pelicans and can no longer be ousted from first place in the west. The Pelicans are now level with the Lakers.
The Mavericks around national player Maxi Kleber still have hopes of tenth place and participation in the Play-Inn thanks to the win. The team is level with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The teams in places seven to ten determine two playoff participants in each of the two conferences.
Hockey: Oilers have chance for first place
The Edmonton Oilers also won the game at the Anaheim Ducks and still have chances for number one in the NHL’s Pacific Division. The team led by national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl scored 3-1 on Wednesday evening and kept the chance of a good starting position in the playoffs. For the first time in 13 games, the Cologne native remained without a goal of his own. His partner Connor McDavid, on the other hand, prepared the last goal and is now in 13 games in a row with at least one scorer point. In the table, the Oilers are just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights with three games left in the main round.
#sports #Clippers #beat #Lakers #city #duel #Oilers #win
Leave a Reply