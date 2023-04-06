The Edmonton Oilers also won the game at the Anaheim Ducks and still have chances for number one in the NHL’s Pacific Division. The team led by national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl scored 3-1 on Wednesday evening and kept the chance of a good starting position in the playoffs. For the first time in 13 games, the Cologne native remained without a goal of his own. His partner Connor McDavid, on the other hand, prepared the last goal and is now in 13 games in a row with at least one scorer point. In the table, the Oilers are just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights with three games left in the main round.