





04:40 Commuters walk through an intersection during the evening rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. China’s consumer and factory activity weakened in May and record unemployment between youth in cities rose as an economic rebound after the end of virus checks slowed. © AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The National Statistics Office announced that it will stop publishing unemployment data in the age group between 16 and 24 years. The most recent data was that of June, which showed a record figure of 21.3% of young people unemployed. The authorities have not published data from last July and citizens turned to social networks to comment on the matter, between anger and sarcasm. Many fear not finding a job, despite being in the world’s second largest economy.