According to the FAO, the world food price index fell for the seventh consecutive month in the second month of the year and decreased 10.5% compared to the same month in 2023. The lower prices of the main cereals offset the increases in meat and sugar.

Of the five groups that make up the World Food Price Index of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), cereals contributed the most to the overall decline in prices in February 2024.

Cheaper cereals in Ukraine and expectations of better harvests in South America, added to an increase in exports of Russian wheat, caused the prices of this group to fall by 5% compared to January and more than 22% compared to February of last year. , according to the report.

The decrease in the price of cereals cushioned the monthly increases in sugar and meat.

The FAO sugar index rose 3.2% between January and February, reflecting lingering concerns about future production in Brazil, the world's largest producer, and expected production declines in Thailand and India. In annual terms, the price is lower than what was reported in February 2023.

The price of sugar is the only one that rises in February in the annual comparison. © Francia Cuesta – France 24

The price of meat also increased by 1.8% since January, with poultry rising the most, followed by beef, affected by heavy rains that interrupted livestock transportation in Australia. In the annual comparison, the value falls 0.8%.

“International rice prices fell 1.6% in February as, apart from purchases by Indonesia, demand for new imports remained generally weak and new harvests began in some supplier countries,” he added. the organism.

With EFE and Reuters