The Government of Bolivia, through the state company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos, and the Chinese consortium CBC signed an agreement for the exploitation of lithium with a planned investment of 90 million dollars. This is the second contract that the country is facing, since at the end of 2023 it signed an investment of 450 million dollars with the Russian state-owned Uranium One Group.

