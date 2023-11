09:58 (File) Zhao Changpeng, founder and CEO of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, on June 16, 2022. REUTERS – BENOIT TESSIER

The president of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform, Changpeng Zhao, left his position and pleaded guilty as part of a $ 4.3 billion agreement that resolves a years-old investigation into alleged wrongdoing by the company. At France 24 we consulted with Eloisa Cadenas, CEO of the Monetae Exchange platform, about the repercussions for investors.