An American official explains the most prominent provisions of the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas

The US administration official said that the United States “expects the release of more than 50 detainees in an initial phase,” according to Reuters.
The following are the most prominent details mentioned by the American official regarding the agreement:
- The initial release of detainees will begin 24 hours after the agreement is reached.
- At least 50 women and children will be released within four to five days.
- In some cases, Hamas needs a truce to locate some detainees.
- The agreement was reached to incentivize the release of more detainees after fifty.
- The US government hopes the truce will also increase the arrival of humanitarian supplies.
- 3 Americans, including a girl who will soon turn 4, will be included among the first to be released in the detainees agreement between Israel and Hamas.
- A strict inspection regime will ensure that Hamas does not exploit the truce to obtain more weapons.
- America hopes that the truce will be implemented in Gaza by Hezbollah and Israeli forces in northern Israel.