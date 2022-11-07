“Ugly Betty” came out of Netflix, but not from the hearts of fans. The star telenovela of the RCN Televisión channel became the symbol of the small screen in Colombia and Latin America, but few know that it came to have a sequel. Is about “Ecomoda”the direct continuation that now, more than 20 years after its first premiere, is about to reach Peruvian television.

“Betty, la fea” continues to be one of the most popular telenovelas on Colombian television. Photo: LR/RCN composition

Where to see “Ecomoda” complete?

If you live in Peru, you can see all the chapters of “Ecomoda” LIVE from this Tuesday, November 8. The channel that will broadcast the episodes is Panamericana TV and you can connect to the plot starting at 5:30 p.m.

However, if what you want is to see the complete series via ONLINE, then you can use the RCN channel website. You only have to access this link and begin to enjoy the story starring, again, by Anna Maria Orozco Y Jorge Enrique Abello.

Ecomoda is the second part of Betty, the ugly one. Photo: RCN Television

What is “Ecomoda” about?

Premiered in 2001, “Ecomoda” is the direct sequel to “I am Betty the Ugly one”. His story focused on the married life of Betty and Armando Mendoza, who have a daughter, little Camila.

Both must overcome different challenges, not only as parents, but also as the heads of the textile company, in which the protagonist managed to become the president, while her husband took the position of vice president.

Why “Ecomoda” was not successful?

It is a fact that “Ugly Betty” It was quite a boom at the time. It managed to obtain several records in audience levels after it became an export product for Colombia, since it premiered in various countries, in addition to different remakes.

Nevertheless, “Ecomoda” could not replicate that acceptance. The reasons? Many point to the argument. The fans did not entirely agree with Betty marrying Armando, especially because of all the mistreatment she had received from her when she was his secretary.

The other explanation would be linked to the absence of Natalia Ramírez and Lorna Cepeda, actresses who gave life to the beloved Marcela Valencia and Patricia Fernández.