The shocking incident occurred in Somerset, Great Britain: a caretaker found the lifeless body of the newborn

A disconcerting news has spread in recent days from the United Kingdom. A worker at a waste recycling center in Yeovil, Somerset, has found the lifeless body of a baby girl inside the structure. Authorities launched an investigation and shortly after arrested a man and a woman, who are now accused of concealing their pregnancy. The autopsy on the little girl will clear up the picture.

Recently in Italy an episode took place that made a lot of talk about itself and divided people’s opinions, that of little Aeneas.

Enea is a newborn who was recently found by the staff of the Mangiagalli hospital in Milan, abandoned by his mother in the so-called “cradle of life“.

Next to the little one, who following analyzes and checks turned out to be perfectly healthy, one was also found letter, written by his mother. In the text it was written:

Hi, my name is Aeneas. I was born in the hospital because my mom wanted to make sure everything was ok and be together as much as possible. For now he is super healthy and all the tests done in the hospital are ok. Mom loves me, but she can’t keep me with her.

A very similar episode, but which ended in a much more tragic way, took place in recent days in Great Britain, more precisely in Yeovil in Somerset.

A attendant of the waste recycling centerthe Lufton Trading Estate, has found the lifeless body of a baby abandoned in the rubbish.

Arrested the mother and father of the baby

The man immediately called the police and the agents, who arrived promptly on the spot, carried out all the reliefs necessary.

In the course of the investigation were spot and stop a woman and a manwho are now accused of keeping the pregnancy a secret.

It is unclear whether it was they who a take the baby’s life or if it went out for other reasons and they just hid it.

To get a clearer picture of what happened, it is necessary await autopsy results. At the moment, Inspector Ben Lavender explained, no one knows yet what happened and the authorities are treating the child’s death as unexplained.