The average cost of an Easter set of Easter cake, cottage cheese, eggs and dyes in 2023 was 739 rubles, reported “RIA News” April 15 analysts of the Check Index service.

According to experts, compared to last year, the price of an Easter set has increased by 15%. Dyes for eggs have risen the most, on average they will cost 115 rubles (+27% of the price in 2022).

Cottage cheese costs 129 rubles (+11%), Easter cake can be purchased for an average of 371 rubles (+7%), eggs will cost 124 rubles (+4%).

In addition, analysts found that residents of the Primorsky Territory, the Orenburg and Samara Regions spend the most money on Easter cakes – more than 600 rubles.

Earlier in the day, Doctor of Medical Sciences, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg named the optimal storage time for boiled eggs, including Easter. According to him, it is best to eat such an egg within six hours.

The day before, the chief freelance pediatrician of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, Niso Odinaeva, advised not to give children Easter cakes from the store, since their composition “leaves much to be desired.”