Daniel Franco will be the next president of the Board of Directors of the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli in Rome. Today the meetings to define the new Board of Directors of the Fondazione Policlinico. Nothing has leaked from Gemelli, but the name of Franco – according to what Adnkronos Salute has learned – is the profile chosen to replace the outgoing Carlo Fratta Pasini. Franco is an economist, between January 2020 and February 2021 he held the role of Minister of Economy and Finance of the Draghi Government, but was previously Accountant General of the State and Director General of the Bank of Italy. The new Board of Directors should also include two “important” doctors from Gemelli.

The Board of Directors of the private non-profit Foundation is appointed by the founding bodies of Gemelli, the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and the Giuseppe Toniolo Institute of Higher Studies, and is made up of 11 members. To date, the following have been members: Carlo Fratta Pasini (president); Sergio Alfieri; Alessandro Azzi; Renato Balduzzi; Antonio Gasbarrini; Monsignor Claudio Giuliodori; Giuseppe Guerrera; Cesare Mirabelli; Alfredo Pontecorvi; Mario Taccolini. The Board of Directors also included the rector of the Catholic University, Franco Anelli, who died prematurely on May 23.