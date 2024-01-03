The 31-year-old injured during the New Year's Eve party in the Rosazza (Biella) pro loco headquarters by a gunshot from Fdi deputy Emanuele Pozzolo, had a 10-day prognosis due to the bullet that lodged in his left thigh, but as he tells La Stampa he is still in bed in pain. Luca Campana, son-in-law of one of the agents of the undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro's escort, could decide to report the parliamentarian. Who declared that he did not shoot, but was denied by a witness – a police officer present, Campana decided to rely on a lawyer, Marco Romanello, to evaluate whether to report Pozzolo. “At the moment I don't feel like talking, I'm still in bed and I feel a lot of pain. For a few days I want to try to free my mind, forget what happened.”

“He just wants to forget and leave this misadventure behind him” say his family, who add: “He is better, but he is shaken by what happened”. Immediately after the accident the man was taken to hospital in Ponderano (Biella), where doctors extracted the bullet from his leg and then discharged him. The pain in the leg is there, the family explains, but also the desire to return to work. Campana is a specialized electrician, employee of a company that deals with alarm and video surveillance systems and recently won the worker of the year award. “He was very scared – the family continues -. Luckily he was slightly injured. Now there is only the desire to leave what happened behind us.”

“Everything Luca saw, he told the police – repeats his partner – he hasn't decided yet whether to report the owner of the gun, now is not the time”. Instead, it reports Repubblica.