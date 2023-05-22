Estadão Contenti

05/21/2023

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, indicated, this Sunday, 21, that the monetary authority has not yet finished the process of increasing interest rates, amid signs that inflation remains “very high” in the central zone. euro.

In an interview with the Dutch program Buitenhof, Lagarde acknowledged that progress has been made in the objective of restoring price stability, but reiterated that current indicators do not justify a “pause” in monetary tightening.

The leader also reinforced the ECB’s commitment to be guided by macroeconomic data. “So many things have gone wrong that we can’t provide what we call ‘forward guidance,’” she commented.

Earlier this month, the Central Bank of the common currency bloc raised basic interest rates by 25 basis points, which took the deposit rate to 3.25%. Lagarde informed that she does not have in mind a projection for the future trajectory of interest rates. “What I do know is that we will be dependent on data,” he pointed out.























