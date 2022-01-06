Ebelin Ortiz, actress and singer of Afro-Peruvian music, shared on Instagram this Wednesday, January 5, a news that made her followers happy. As I had already mentioned in a past video, the Peruvian artist reported that she was going to undergo a hysterectomy.

As he said, he came out of the operating room well. The artist shared photos and videos from her hospital bed, as well as the visit of her relatives, who came to see her.

Hours before, he left a long clip reflecting on the decision he had made, moving at times as he read the messages from his fans.

YOU CAN SEE: Olga Zumarán on her cervical cancer: “I am going to win this battle”

“Our creative power, Our creative power is not found in our womb: it is found in our mind. It is from our thoughts, wishes and imagination that we produce. Women, let’s not allow them to annul us for not having a uterus, because we are creators per se, “the actress put in the description of the clip.

What is a hysterectomy?

Hysterectomy is a surgery that consists of the removal of the uterus, cervix, ovaries, and fallopian tubes. This organ is where the baby grows when one becomes pregnant. After this treatment, the person will not have menstrual periods and will not conceive children again.

According to the American Cancer Society, it is done to treat some cervical cancers and some endometrial cancers.

One of the world personalities who underwent this operation was former Argentine President Cristina Kirchner. She had the surgery performed in 2021 through a laparoscopic procedure.

Who is Ebelin Ortiz?

Francisca Ebelin Cebelin Ortiz González She began her artistic career as a ‘little bubble’ in the children’s cast of Yola Polastri. Over the years, he has participated in various improvisational theatrical productions and soap operas such as Leonela, dying of love, Things of love, Pobre diabla, Soledad, Eva del Edén and El Último Basión.

At the end of 2021, he joined a working group in Congress at the invitation of the parliamentarian Susel Paredes. The actress served as part of the advisory council on cultural issues.