The eBay offers today we offer a discount for a Apple iPhone 13 128GB in black colour. The current price is €759.90 instead of €799.90. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson is eshopping.srl with 99.3% positive feedback. The seller is also categorized as a premium eBay service, for shipping speed and reliability. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free.

Apple iPhone 13 5G offers a 6.1-inch screen, a 4 GB RAM, mounts an Apple A15 Bionic and a 12 MP main camera. This model offers 128 GB of storage memory.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Apple iPhone 13 128GB

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.