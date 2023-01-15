Genoa – He was watching a football match when the ball ended up over the side barriers of the field. So man, 69 years old, ventured into an escarpment to retrieve it, slipped and fell a few meters. This is the reconstruction made by the rescuers of what happened this afternoon, Sunday 15 January, in via Borzoli.

Volunteers intervened on the spot with the ambulance of the Blue Cross of Borzoli e the staff of the 118 medical service. According to the first medical findings, the man suffered some trauma but, despite the important fall, he did not lose consciousness. It was anyway urgently accompanied to the emergency room of the San Martino hospital.