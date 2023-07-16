The Setterosa world tournament in Fukuoka begins with a goleada against Argentina, where he gained an unforgettable gold medal in 2001. An easy victory (27-1), almost training for Carlo Silipo’s girls included in group C. After Leonard’s 1-1, the Azzurri lock down Banchelli’s goal first and Condorelli’s after: all of our goals are on goal players with poker from Avegno and hat-tricks from Bettini, Tabani and Bianconi. The blues, fourth a year ago in Budapest, will be back on the water on Tuesday at 5 against South Africa; then they will close the group stage on Thursday, at 3.30, against Greece in the match that will give away first place in the group and therefore direct access to the quarter-finals.