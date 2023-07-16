BattleBit Remastered on console ? The possibility is on the table, as explained by the development team in a recent Q&A session held on Reddit, which touched on several interesting topics.

Console Q&A

BattleBit Remastered is the new Steam phenomenon

The requests on the arrival of BattleBit Remastered on consoles there were two, with somewhat contradictory answers. The first question was: “Are you planning to port it to consoles?”, while the second question was, “Will this game ever come to consoles?”

There answer to the first question he ruled out this possibility: “Not at the moment, because experience counts for us. Currently we would not be able to guarantee a similar experience on conose, and until we are at this point we are not thinking of a launch on console.” The answer to the second question, however, was more open: “Possible, but it will take a while.”

In reality, even the first answer does not completely exclude the arrival of the game on consoles, but links it to the team’s ability to offer an experience of the same level as that of the PC version. Considering that support for controllers on PC was excluded in another answer because they do not have the right number of buttons, we imagine that the operation will be quite complicated, unless you entrust it to a specialized third-party team.

Be that as it may, the AMA on Reddit touched on other interesting topics. Talking about the influences of the game, the developers mentioned: Battlefield, Squad, Insurgency, HLL and Ace of Spades. Talking about modthey said that there will be something about community servers in the future, but that it is not possible to introduce full support for Steam Workshop.