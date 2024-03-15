CGIL and UIL are heading for a street strike in April

CGIL and UIL in the square in Rome on Saturday 20 April “for a large national demonstration for the right to health, starting from the defense and relaunch of the national public health service, the financing of laws on non-self-sufficiency, and health and safety in places of work. Finally, for a real tax reform and a real increase in wages”. This was announced by the general secretaries Maurizio Landini and Pierpaolo Bombardieri.



“On Friday 22 March in Florence, at the Leopolda, we convened the assembly of 1500 delegates and representatives for the safety of CGIL and UIL. We will say enough to deaths at work, a theme on which a national strike will be proclaimed with local demonstrations to be held in April. The appointment on the 22nd will also be an opportunity to discuss the topic of union representation” explain in a note the general secretaries of CGIL and UIL Maurizio Landini and PierPaolo Bombardieri.

“A path of initiatives that follows the strikes proclaimed in the aftermath of the dramatic accident in Florence, in the absence of a real discussion on the issue of health and safety in the workplace and in consideration of a tragic uninterrupted series of fatal accidents, the latest 4 occurred in the past 24 hours”, recall the two General Secretaries. “It is necessary to restore value to the world of work against measures, such as the linked to work and the Pnrr decree, which attack workers, as well as the principle of representation, and which aim to weaken the welfare state”.