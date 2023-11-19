The Last of Us Part II Remastered announced for PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have announced the launch of The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PlayStation 5, scheduled for January 19, 2024. Owners of the PlayStation 4 version will be able to upgrade to the new title by paying 10 euros, and saved data they will be transferable. This new version of the game will be available in both a standard edition and a special “WLF Edition”, sold exclusively through PlayStation Direct in select markets, including the US, UK, Germany, France, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Austria. This latest edition includes a SteelBook case, four enamel pins, a Washington Liberation Front patch, and 47 Society of Champions trading cards, including eight holographic ones. Pre-orders will be open starting December 5th.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered offers multiple cosmetic improvements, new game modes, and special content that delves deeper into the creation of the game. Among the new features, the “No Return” mode stands out, a roguelike survival experience that offers random encounters and allows players to test their skills in renewed combat. You will be able to choose between different characters, each with unique characteristics, and customize your games, unlocking characters, skins and competing in a global ranking. Additionally, the “Guitar Free Play” mode has been introduced, which allows players to play the guitar with unlockable instruments and sound effects pedals, customizing the environment and character.

To provide an even deeper dive into the game’s story, Part II Remastered includes never-before-seen commentary from the director, key writers and actors, as well as a series of Lost Levels: early development levels with developer commentary. From a technical point of view, the game takes full advantage of the potential of the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics, native 4K resolution in Fidelity Mode, support for TVs with VRR, reduced loading times and integration with the DualSense controller for a more immersive gaming experience. Finally, new accessibility options have been implemented, such as descriptive audio and Speedrun mode, as well as new skins for Ellie and Abby and improvements to Photo Mode.