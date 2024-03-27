We are about to start the holiday period Easter and, like every year, the most important thing is the self care What we should have when going out vacation.

In this sense, it is important to take into account some measures of caution in case you decide to go out to spend a few days away from home, such as:

When leaving home:

Unplug electrical appliances.

Turn off the gas supply and the main water faucets in the house.

Close all entry and exit doors tightly.

Don't leave your pets alone, take them to the home of a family member who can take care of them.

Before leaving, remember that it is essential that you always carry identification with you.

Notify a family member that you are going out, and stay in communication, in order to avoid theft.

While traveling in a vehicle and/or driving:

Check the vehicle before leaving and make sure you have all the safety tools.

Have a valid driver's license.

Use the security belt.

Give way to emergency vehicles (Ambulances, firefighters, rescue, etc.).

Plan your trip and return in advance.

Check the availability of public transport schedules,

Choose the best route if you travel by road and investigate the cost of the booths.

If you drink, don't drive, road safety depends on the good judgment of drivers.

Family care:

Don't forget to apply sunscreen every day, go to sunny or temperate places.

Surveillance of a child must be permanent: in shopping centers, swimming pools, etc.

Stay in constant communication with your family.

Remember to monitor your diet and that of your family to avoid illnesses.

If you follow any medical treatment, do not interrupt it without your doctor's authorization.

Prepare a first aid kit.

These are essential measures, but it is also important to take care of the environment so we must avoid throwing garbage in the Beachesroads, fields or wherever you have decided to travel to enjoy these days.

Remember that what is most desired is that the families return safely to your homes.

