Easter days have officially arrived, which is why PlayStation has stepped up to offer a very fun way to spend these free days, and that is to add attractive discounts in its online store with exclusive games from the brand that always tend to cost 60 dollars. So fans have the opportunity to grab the console PS5 and get that title that they were missing in the collection, or even the DLC of productions that have a wonderful base game.

From what Sony officially reports, from the March 27 to April 10, Players will have access to great games from the brand such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, Gran Turismo 7 among other classics. Thus covering releases ranging from the PS4 and PS5, until the PSVR2the visual reality device that lacks some momentum to become a global success.

Here are the main discounts on each platform:

PS5:

– Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: The first video game in the franchise at the hands of Insomniac Games, only now with the benefits of the PS5 console.

– Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Deluxe Edition: The most recent installment of these mascots that were iconic from Sony during the PS2. Only now it is a kind of reboot and continuation of the game released on PS4.

– Horizon Call of The Mountain: One of the programs that expels the full potential of PSVR2, which serves as a prelude to the events in Horizon Forbidden West.

PS4:

–Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition: Kojima Productions' first game after separating from Konami. Lest we forget, it has a sequel planned to arrive in 2025.

– Ghost of Tsushima director's Cut: The most recent work by Sucker Punch, and to this day people ask for a kind of sequel or spinoff. In fact, a movie in the franchise is already in the works.

– God of War Digital Deluxe edition: Reboot of the franchise developed by Santa Monica Studio, where they put us in front of the Norse gods, only now Kratos' plans are to fulfill a promise to the deceased mother of his son Atreus.

Remember that these are not only the only discounts, as there are also offers on third-party games. So we invite you to see the store for yourself.

Via: Statement

Editor's note: There are undoubtedly many that can be downloaded at low prices. So we will have to take a trip and see which ones are needed for the collection.