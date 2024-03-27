This Holy Wednesday, the thousands of people who crowded every corner of the route of the Prendimiento parade, the great Californian procession, had one more reason to get excited and enjoy the impressive display of religious imagery, artistic heritage, popular tradition and beautiful parade of the scripts, the thirds, the hoods and the rest of the components of one of the most heartfelt processions of all there are. Not in vain, with historical neatness, the incarnates recalled for six hours the pain of a mother for the arrest of her son, for her humiliation, her torture and the most unjust and cruel of sentences: that of dying crucified for spreading the faith. of God.

It was on a cold night, which forced the public to dress warmly, even with scarves and blankets in some areas of the route, and in which the wind was one of the great protagonists in highlighting the tunics, at times, although in the Most of the time it bothered the penitents a lot. He made it difficult for them to pass by having to hold their tunics, and he took off their hoods, especially on the corner of Calle Mayor and Cañón due to the air coming from the sea. The Nazarenes and the banner bearers on Puerta de Murcia and Parque streets also suffered their scourge. The strong gusts ended up spoiling these beautiful moments. Despite everything, the public enjoyed it. The continuous applause and cheers were proof of this.

As they have done since their constitution in 1947, the Brotherhood continued to grow yesterday with a new addition that did not leave anyone indifferent. This time, part of the spotlight on this embodied Wednesday was taken by the premiere of the female third of Santiago in the Lavatorio de los pies, with the sculptural work of the Córdoba image maker, sculptor and restorer Francisco Romero Zafra, who yesterday accompanied the delegation in the premiere. The set of images completes the story, after more than a decade of waiting.

Sign of complicity



The composition represents the moment in which Christ orders the Apostle James to prepare, because he is going to wash his feet. On wheels and on the current renovated golden throne of the Election of the Zebedee, were Jesus and the apostles James, Saint Peter and Saint John.

The decoration, sober, consisted of a zofaina, a jug and a towel carried by Christ. Of all, the exchange of glances between the Lord and the Apostle James stands out, a sign of complicity that many perceived last night. He went out after one of the most majestic and admired thrones by the public, the Holy Supper, whose bearer of the shroud had trouble holding it due to the wind. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the historical group made up of 13 images.

Despite how uncomfortable the wind and cold were, many were those who two hours before began to occupy the chairs and stands installed along the route. The wait was worth it to see the imprisoned Christ, carved by the Valencian Mariano Benlliure, the sculptural group of the Judgment of Jesus by José Sánchez Lozano from Alicante and the Coronation of Thorns, by the Madrid-born Coullaut-Valera, although no less the Judgment of Jesus with the impeccable San Juanista women, the Repentance of San Pedro with the Sampedrista penitents and The Flagellation. The throne of Prayer in the Garden also shone, like its 1930 banner, one of the oldest in the brotherhood.

He also deserved it to hear and feel the xylophone in the 'San Juan' march and the mocking touch to the Messiah of the 'Perico Pelao', where a piccolo called the fife plays, and to smell the incense spread in the main streets of the historic center of Cartagena. for the altar boys and the strawberry, mint and orange candies, which the Nazarenes distributed.

The biggest applause, as on the previous night, the night of the transfers, went to the thrones on the shoulders of Santiago the Apostle, Saint Peter, Saint John and the Virgin of the First Sorrow. They were dressed in white flowers with some details in other colors, especially that of the Virgin. As they passed, the cheers eclipsed streets and squares. “It is exciting. What we experience here is difficult to experience anywhere else. “This is special,” Dolores Conesa, a resident of Ensanche, said excitedly on Puerta de Murcia Street, moments before the start of the procession.

The thermometer was going down



Precisely, in the chairs installed in front of the General Captaincy was the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, accompanied by the mayor Noelia Arroyo, and numerous councilors of the municipal corporation. Senior military commanders were also present.

At dusk, in one of the sections of the day where the wind was felt with more intensity and the thermometer dropped, the passage of two music bands to the sound of pasodobles and that of the Group of Roman Soldiers helped to warm up the procession atmosphere in the historic center of Cartagena. Groups of tourists took photos with those popularly known as 'Jews', while more than an hour before the start of the parade, spectators took their seats in the chairs placed on the itinerary and on the terraces of the bars.