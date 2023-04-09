The Manzanillo City Council has arranged a Security Operation for the vacation period that has achieved good results in the first week of vacation. The corporations have worked together to guarantee the safety of visitors and residents on the municipality’s beaches.

Until now, the operation has carried out 5 rescues on different beaches with a positive balance. Besides, 19 missing girls and boys have been attended to who, fortunately, have returned with their parents. While they are reunited with their families, the Social Crime Prevention Department is in charge of caring for the little ones with games and playful activities.

Red flag on Manzanillo beaches. Government of Manzanillo.

security corporations recommend being aware of the children, pay attention to the red flags on the beaches and follow any recommendations from the authorities in order to maintain a white balance.

The municipal authorities want to emphasize that safety is a shared responsibility and everyone’s collaboration is essential to guarantee a safe stay in the municipality.

The mayoress of Manzanillo, Griselda Martínez, in a call to tourists who visit the municipality, asked to attend to the recommendations of the various corporations in charge of security. “If you drink, don’t drive, if you drink, don’t enter the sea; take care of your daughters and sons, and please, do not litter”he added.