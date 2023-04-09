In the image, both read the biography of the former governor of São Paulo; Fernando Henrique wrote a preface to the book

Former Governor of Sao Paulo Joao Doria (no party) shared this Saturday (8.Apr.2023) a photo with former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). At the register, the 2 read Doria’s recently published biography.

In the image published by the magazine Look, Doria is leaning over FHC’s shoulder, who smiles and apparently reads the book with a serious face. The former head of state wrote the foreword to the work.

advertising

In your Twitter profileDoria said that the participation of the toucan in the biography was “an honor”.

On social media, netizens mocked the publication. Many said that Fernando Henrique does not have a look of comfort during the reading. One of them wrote the following: “FHC, blink twice if you need help”.

They also made political comparisons. According to users, the former president would be disappointed with the way Doria entered the PSDB. The former governor resigned from the acronym in October 2022 after toucan caciques were resistant to his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

Other internet users also questioned what content in the book would have motivated FHC’s appearance in the photo.

See the highlights: