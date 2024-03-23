Easter It's just around the corner and Coppel.comthey currently have products with up to 40% off on items for these holidays such as: swimming pools, clothes, speakers, coolers, suitcases and more. For this reason, we tell you some of the products at special prices in this online store and how you can pay with your own credit from your cell phone or computer.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 22, could change depending on its validity on Coppel.com.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Igloo Cooler with Wheels 59 liters with 29% DISCOUNT

This is the Igloo brand cooler with wheels, which has a capacity of 59 liters. It has 4 cup holders on the top, and can have space for up to 98 cans. Its original price on the page is $2,699 Mexican pesos, but due to the 29% discount, it drops to $1,919 Mexican pesos, saving you $780.

Igloo Cooler with Wheels 59 liters with 29% DISCOUNT at COPPEL

Crocs Beach Sandals for men with a 45% discount

These sandals are from the Crocs brand, and the sizes available at the moment are 28 and 29. Their design is multicolored and with a normal price of $1,279 Mexican pesos, it drops to $699 Mexican pesos due to its 45% discount.

Crocs Beach Sandals for men with a 45% discount

Pool 304 x 207 x 65 cm 3701 L and Jardimex pump with 60% DISCOUNT

It is a rectangular pool with measurements 304 x 207 x 65 cm 3701 L and included gray, foldable pump and steel supports, which from a normal price of $7,299 Mexican pesos, goes to $2,899 Mexican pesos.

Pool 304 x 207 x 65 cm 3701 L and Jardimex pump with 60% DISCOUNT

JBL Flip 5 speaker with 33% DISCOUNT

The JBL Flip 5 portable speaker, waterproof, rechargeable battery, battery time of up to 12 hours and maximum power of 20 W, yellow, has a 33% discount, going from the normal price of $3,599 Mexican pesos to $2,399 Mexican pesos .

JBL Flip 5 speaker with 33% DISCOUNT

OTHER COPPEL OFFERS

⦿ Pisa 2-piece suitcase set with a 20% discount, going from the price of $1,999 Mexican pesos to $1,599 pesos. CLICK HERE.

⦿ Lady Sun Black swimsuit CH, M, G, EG, 2EG with 33% discount, going to the price of $289 Mexican pesos. CLICK HERE.

⦿ To see more of this offers CLICK HERE

How to buy online with Coppel credit? Step by Step

First you must become a digital client, and for this you have to access Coppel.com and click to log in, and then create an account, where it will ask you to fill out a form: Name, gender, email, cell phone number and a password.

Subsequently, to validate your account, you will receive an email or cell phone, depending on how you registered, and it will ask you to link it with your customer number, which is found on the front of your card or account statement; For this step, you need to log in from the home page and go to the “Personal information” section where you will place it.

If you are already a digital customer, you are ready to purchase online with your Coppel credit:

Step 1: When you choose what you want to purchase, you add it to the cart and in the “Review Cart” section you can make a final selection of products.

Step 2: Choose the delivery method, it can be in a physical store or home

Step 3: Among the payment methods are: credit card, debit card, Paypal, Visa Checkoit or Coppel Credit. Here you will have to enter your customer number, date of birth or fingerprint.

Step 4: Choose the payment term

Step 5: Verify data, order, payment method and CLICK THE CONFIRM PURCHASE BUTTON (This will arrive in your email).

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice..